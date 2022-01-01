Glory Days Sports Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
971 Reviews
$$
4132 WOODRUFF AVE None
Lakewood, CA 90713
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood CA 90713
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Javatinis Espresso - LW
Fresh Coffee Roasted in store handcrafted. Come in and enjoy!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
MARINATE KOREA BBQ
it's not bibimbap or poke. it's a creation
DonerG
Turkish Tradition, MADE IN CA