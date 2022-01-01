Go
Glory Days Sports Grill image

Glory Days Sports Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

971 Reviews

$$

4132 WOODRUFF AVE None

Lakewood, CA 90713

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Steak Cut Fries$7.95
Onion Rings$10.75
Jumbo Buffalo Wings
Cali Bacon Avocado Burger$15.75
Chicken Salad$14.95
Fried Mushrooms$10.75
Southwestern Bacon Burger$15.95
Cheeseburger$12.95
Fried Zucchini$10.75
Fish & Chips$15.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

4132 WOODRUFF AVE None, Lakewood CA 90713

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Javatinis Espresso - LW

No reviews yet

Fresh Coffee Roasted in store handcrafted. Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

MARINATE KOREA BBQ

No reviews yet

it's not bibimbap or poke. it's a creation

DonerG

No reviews yet

Turkish Tradition, MADE IN CA

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Glory Days Sports Grill

orange star3.8 • 971 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston