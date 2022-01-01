Go
Glory Days Beachside Grill

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

620 Pacific Coast Highway • $$

Avg 3.7 (617 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Salad$4.50
Southwestern Bacon Burger$15.95
10" Pastrami Pizza$14.95
Half Fries$4.50
Beachside Bruschetta$12.25
Rucker Style Fries$12.75
Pastrami Tacos$11.75
Fried Zucchini$10.75
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Fried Shrimp
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

620 Pacific Coast Highway

Seal Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
