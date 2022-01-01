Glory Days Beachside Grill
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
620 Pacific Coast Highway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
620 Pacific Coast Highway
Seal Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Boathouse on the Bay
The Boathouse on the Bay is a unique Long Beach restaurant offering waterfront dining at its finest! Owned and operated by residents of Long Beach, the atmosphere is warm and inviting and it's where people meet people. Style, class & romance intrigue your senses at our Long Beach steak and seafood restaurant with service and cuisine that is second to none
Yucatan Grill
A taste of Mexico and the Caribbean!
Great Food. Great Memories.
Seal Beach Yacht Club
Come on in and enjoy!
Water's Edge Wine Bar & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!