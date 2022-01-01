Go
Corner Pizza and Wine

Brooklyn-style pan pizza, fantastic natural wines, maybe even some cool pet-nats. Plus some fresh baked cookies and desserts.
Our pizzas are inspired by Detroit, but raised in Brooklyn. Twice baked, with a cheesy crust, and then loaded with fresh toppings.

PIZZA

406 Rogers Ave • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

El Jordi$27.00
Spicy Pork Sobrasada, Goat Cheese, Mozz, Tomato sauce, Dani's Hot Honey™️ No Ketchup.
Cacio e Pepe$24.00
Mozz, Pecorino, Roasted Garlic Ricotta, Black Pepper, Chili Flake
The Green Haze$26.00
Almond Pesto, Ricotta, Tuscan Kale, Goat Cheese
The Shrooms$26.00
Ricotta, Roasted Cremini and Shitake, Scallions, Smoked Mozz, Two Cheese
The Glick$23.00
Housemade Sauce, Vokka Sauce, Mozz, Two Cheese
Take it Down the Shore - Add Pepperoni
Make it a Dirty Jerz- Add Pepperoni and Ranch
The RBG$26.00
Housemade Sauce, Black Olives, Tuscan Kale , Mozz, Two Cheese
Caesar Wedge Salad$14.00
Grana Padano, Lemon, Chili Flake, Fancy Dressing
Tomato Pie$22.00
Upside down tomato pie. Mozz and two cheese on the bottom. Hand crushed tomato sauce, oregano, chili flake, parm.
Add fresh mozz, anchovies, or fresh arugula as you like!
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
All butter, fancy chocolate, sea salt
The Big Sam$28.00
Housemade Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozz, Two Cheese
Delivery
Online Ordering
406 Rogers Ave

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
