Corner Pizza and Wine
Brooklyn-style pan pizza, fantastic natural wines, maybe even some cool pet-nats. Plus some fresh baked cookies and desserts.
Our pizzas are inspired by Detroit, but raised in Brooklyn. Twice baked, with a cheesy crust, and then loaded with fresh toppings.
406 Rogers Ave
406 Rogers Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
