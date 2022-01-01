Gloucester restaurants you'll love

Go
Gloucester restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Gloucester

Gloucester's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Gloucester restaurants

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caeser Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
CodFish Cakes$10.00
Salted codfish cakes made with Portuguese spices and potato served with spicy mayo.
Cheese 12" Pizza$11.00
Topped with a blend of Azorean cheese, mozzarella and homemade sauce.
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar image

 

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar

64 Main Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$17.00
Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar, and Fries with Olive Mayo on the side
Salmon$27.00
Grilled Salmon with Edamame Fried Rice, Topped with a Sweet Chili Sauce
Chicken$25.00
Pan Roasted Organic Chicken with Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Grapes, Bacon, Shallot Sauce
More about Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
Willow Rest image

 

Willow Rest

1 Holly Street, Gloucester

Avg 4.5 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#7 Sirloin$14.99
Cape Ann Caesar$9.99
Rte 127$8.99
More about Willow Rest
Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester image

 

Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester

131 Main Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.00
cheese, crispy bacon, scallions, ranch dressing
Greek Salad$10.00
with bravo vinaigrette
Classic Cheese$14.00
house sauce and mozzarella
More about Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester
Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

4 Smith St, Gloucester

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon -Atlantic$16.99
Canadian Atlantic Salmon Sold by the lb. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.
Fishcakes$2.00
Our grandmother's original Newfoundland recipe with salt cod, Yukon potatoes, butter, onions and seasonings. Our cakes are approximately 4 oz. each. We suggest 1 per person as an appetizer, or 2 per person as an entrée.
Shrimp Cocktail$26.99
Our shrimp will change your expectations of what great shrimp cocktail should be. We cook these shrimp shell-on in a recipe of seasoned water and shock them in ice water to retain their natural flavor and texture. Sold by the pound; about 20 per pound.
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
Tonno image

 

Tonno

2 Main St, Gloucester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gem Salad$12.00
Gem lettuce, salami, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onion, and grated provolone cheese, with a mustard vinaigrette (which contains anchovy, capers, and white wine vinegar.)
Tuna Tartare$17.00
Diced raw tuna tossed in a citrus vinaigrette served with chive oil and house crostini.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Gem lettuce, house croutons, anchovy based dressing with olive oil, Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, garlic, and egg yolks.
More about Tonno
Mile Marker One image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mile Marker One

75 Essex Ave, Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EPIC FRENCH TOAST$10.00
M1M STEAK TIPS$27.00
LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
More about Mile Marker One
Happy Humpback Cafe image

 

Happy Humpback Cafe

2 Lexington Ave, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Breakfast$9.99
Three eggs your way with home fries and your choice of toast and side of meat (bacon, turkey bacon, mortadella, or deli ham)
The Wingaersheek$7.99
Egg, avocado, turkey bacon, mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette, pickled shallot in a wrap
Happy Burger$8.99
5oz smash patty, aged cheddar, iceburg lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Happy Sauce on a potato roll.
More about Happy Humpback Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Oak to Ember

11 rodgers st, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Oak to Ember

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gloucester

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Gloucester to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rockport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston