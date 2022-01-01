Gloucester restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
133 Washington St., Gloucester
|Caeser Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
|CodFish Cakes
|$10.00
Salted codfish cakes made with Portuguese spices and potato served with spicy mayo.
|Cheese 12" Pizza
|$11.00
Topped with a blend of Azorean cheese, mozzarella and homemade sauce.
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
64 Main Street, Gloucester
|Burger
|$17.00
Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar, and Fries with Olive Mayo on the side
|Salmon
|$27.00
Grilled Salmon with Edamame Fried Rice, Topped with a Sweet Chili Sauce
|Chicken
|$25.00
Pan Roasted Organic Chicken with Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Grapes, Bacon, Shallot Sauce
Willow Rest
1 Holly Street, Gloucester
|#7 Sirloin
|$14.99
|Cape Ann Caesar
|$9.99
|Rte 127
|$8.99
Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester
131 Main Street, Gloucester
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$17.00
cheese, crispy bacon, scallions, ranch dressing
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
with bravo vinaigrette
|Classic Cheese
|$14.00
house sauce and mozzarella
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
4 Smith St, Gloucester
|Salmon -Atlantic
|$16.99
Canadian Atlantic Salmon Sold by the lb. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.
|Fishcakes
|$2.00
Our grandmother's original Newfoundland recipe with salt cod, Yukon potatoes, butter, onions and seasonings. Our cakes are approximately 4 oz. each. We suggest 1 per person as an appetizer, or 2 per person as an entrée.
|Shrimp Cocktail
|$26.99
Our shrimp will change your expectations of what great shrimp cocktail should be. We cook these shrimp shell-on in a recipe of seasoned water and shock them in ice water to retain their natural flavor and texture. Sold by the pound; about 20 per pound.
Tonno
2 Main St, Gloucester
|Gem Salad
|$12.00
Gem lettuce, salami, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onion, and grated provolone cheese, with a mustard vinaigrette (which contains anchovy, capers, and white wine vinegar.)
|Tuna Tartare
|$17.00
Diced raw tuna tossed in a citrus vinaigrette served with chive oil and house crostini.
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Gem lettuce, house croutons, anchovy based dressing with olive oil, Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, garlic, and egg yolks.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mile Marker One
75 Essex Ave, Gloucester
|EPIC FRENCH TOAST
|$10.00
|M1M STEAK TIPS
|$27.00
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$30.00
Happy Humpback Cafe
2 Lexington Ave, Gloucester
|Traditional Breakfast
|$9.99
Three eggs your way with home fries and your choice of toast and side of meat (bacon, turkey bacon, mortadella, or deli ham)
|The Wingaersheek
|$7.99
Egg, avocado, turkey bacon, mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette, pickled shallot in a wrap
|Happy Burger
|$8.99
5oz smash patty, aged cheddar, iceburg lettuce, tomato, bacon, and Happy Sauce on a potato roll.
Oak to Ember
11 rodgers st, Gloucester