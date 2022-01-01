Gloucester seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Gloucester
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
133 Washington St., Gloucester
|Popular items
|Caeser Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
|CodFish Cakes
|$10.00
Salted codfish cakes made with Portuguese spices and potato served with spicy mayo.
|Cheese 12" Pizza
|$11.00
Topped with a blend of Azorean cheese, mozzarella and homemade sauce.
More about Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
64 Main Street, Gloucester
|Popular items
|Burger
|$17.00
Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar, and Fries with Olive Mayo on the side
|Salmon
|$27.00
Grilled Salmon with Edamame Fried Rice, Topped with a Sweet Chili Sauce
|Chicken
|$25.00
Pan Roasted Organic Chicken with Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Grapes, Bacon, Shallot Sauce
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
4 Smith St, Gloucester
|Popular items
|Salmon -Atlantic
|$16.99
Canadian Atlantic Salmon Sold by the lb. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.
|Fishcakes
|$2.00
Our grandmother's original Newfoundland recipe with salt cod, Yukon potatoes, butter, onions and seasonings. Our cakes are approximately 4 oz. each. We suggest 1 per person as an appetizer, or 2 per person as an entrée.
|Shrimp Cocktail
|$26.99
Our shrimp will change your expectations of what great shrimp cocktail should be. We cook these shrimp shell-on in a recipe of seasoned water and shock them in ice water to retain their natural flavor and texture. Sold by the pound; about 20 per pound.