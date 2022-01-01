Gloucester seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Gloucester

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caeser Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
CodFish Cakes$10.00
Salted codfish cakes made with Portuguese spices and potato served with spicy mayo.
Cheese 12" Pizza$11.00
Topped with a blend of Azorean cheese, mozzarella and homemade sauce.
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar image

 

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar

64 Main Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$17.00
Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar, and Fries with Olive Mayo on the side
Salmon$27.00
Grilled Salmon with Edamame Fried Rice, Topped with a Sweet Chili Sauce
Chicken$25.00
Pan Roasted Organic Chicken with Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Grapes, Bacon, Shallot Sauce
More about Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

4 Smith St, Gloucester

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon -Atlantic$16.99
Canadian Atlantic Salmon Sold by the lb. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.
Fishcakes$2.00
Our grandmother's original Newfoundland recipe with salt cod, Yukon potatoes, butter, onions and seasonings. Our cakes are approximately 4 oz. each. We suggest 1 per person as an appetizer, or 2 per person as an entrée.
Shrimp Cocktail$26.99
Our shrimp will change your expectations of what great shrimp cocktail should be. We cook these shrimp shell-on in a recipe of seasoned water and shock them in ice water to retain their natural flavor and texture. Sold by the pound; about 20 per pound.
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

