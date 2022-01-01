Bruschetta in Gloucester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonno

2 Main St, Gloucester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta$18.00
Sauteed shrimp in lemon, white wine and butter sauce, served with roasted garlic grilled bread.
More about Tonno
Sclafani's Bakery & Deli

49 Washington Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Turkey Bruschetta$8.25
More about Sclafani's Bakery & Deli

