Cake in Gloucester

SEAFOOD
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
133 Washington St., Gloucester
|CodFish Cakes
|$10.00
Salted codfish cakes made with Portuguese spices and potato served with spicy mayo.
|Chocolate lava cake
|$8.00
|coconut pudding cake
|$8.00
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
64 Main Street, Gloucester
|Hazelnut Cake
|$9.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
4 Smith St, Gloucester
|Crab Cake
|$6.25
Local Jonah crabmeat blended with seasoned bread crumb. Suggestion to serve withour remoulade sauce sold separately
Allergens: Shellfish, soy, wheat (crackers), eggs, milk (butter drizzle). Description: Jonah crabmeat, eggs, mayo, dijon mustard, on juice, saltine crackers, parsley, Old Bay seasoning, baking powder, Tabasco, honey mustard aioli, dressed greens
|Lobster Risotto Cake
|$5.50
Panko crusted parmesan risotto cake with local lobster and fresh basil.
Happy Humpback Cafe
2 Lexington Ave, Gloucester
|Lemon Cake
|$3.49
|Gaga's Coffee Cake
|$3.49
Traditional family recipe coffee cake
Tonno
2 Main St, Gloucester
|Crab Cake
|$16.00
Lump Crab meat cake served with peperonata and remoulade.