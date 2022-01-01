Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Gloucester

Gloucester restaurants
Toast

Gloucester restaurants that serve cake

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
Takeout
CodFish Cakes$10.00
Salted codfish cakes made with Portuguese spices and potato served with spicy mayo.
Chocolate lava cake$8.00
coconut pudding cake$8.00
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar image

 

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar

64 Main Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hazelnut Cake$9.00
More about Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
Crab Cake image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

4 Smith St, Gloucester

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$6.25
Local Jonah crabmeat blended with seasoned bread crumb. Suggestion to serve withour remoulade sauce sold separately
Allergens: Shellfish, soy, wheat (crackers), eggs, milk (butter drizzle). Description: Jonah crabmeat, eggs, mayo, dijon mustard, on juice, saltine crackers, parsley, Old Bay seasoning, baking powder, Tabasco, honey mustard aioli, dressed greens
Lobster Risotto Cake$5.50
Panko crusted parmesan risotto cake with local lobster and fresh basil.
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
Item pic

 

Happy Humpback Cafe

2 Lexington Ave, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Cake$3.49
Gaga's Coffee Cake$3.49
Traditional family recipe coffee cake
More about Happy Humpback Cafe
Item pic

 

Tonno

2 Main St, Gloucester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$16.00
Lump Crab meat cake served with peperonata and remoulade.
More about Tonno
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mile Marker One

75 Essex Ave, Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
UPSIDE DOWN BANANNA CAKE$12.00
Lava Cake$12.00
KID CAKES$6.00
More about Mile Marker One

