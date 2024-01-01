Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Gloucester
/
Gloucester
/
Cannolis
Gloucester restaurants that serve cannolis
Tonno - Gloucester
2 Main St, Gloucester
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$10.00
Three mini cannoli shells stuffed with a sweetened citrus ricotta filling.
More about Tonno - Gloucester
Sal’s Express - Gloucester
73 Essex Ave, Gloucester
No reviews yet
(6) Cannolis
$10.99
More about Sal’s Express - Gloucester
