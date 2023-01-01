Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Gloucester

Gloucester restaurants
Gloucester restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caeser dressing
More about Azorean
Item pic

 

Cape Ann Coffees

86 Bass Ave, Gloucester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.75
More about Cape Ann Coffees

