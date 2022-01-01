Chicken tenders in
Gloucester
/
Gloucester
/
Chicken Tenders
Gloucester restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SEAFOOD
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
133 Washington St., Gloucester
Avg 4.6
(1875 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
$9.00
Served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mile Marker One
75 Essex Ave, Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(1606 reviews)
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
$7.00
More about Mile Marker One
