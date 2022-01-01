Clam chowder in Gloucester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gloucester restaurants
Gloucester restaurants that serve clam chowder

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
Clam chowder$8.00
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

4 Smith St, Gloucester

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$32.00
Our classic award winning New England chowder — full of fresh clams, red bliss potatoes, and a perfect blend of cream and herbs. Served with Westminster oyster crackers.
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mile Marker One

75 Essex Ave, Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CLAM CHOWDER$12.00
CLAM CHOWDER$12.00
More about Mile Marker One

