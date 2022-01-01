Clams in Gloucester
Gloucester restaurants that serve clams
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
133 Washington St., Gloucester
|New England Clam Chowder
|$8.00
|Clam chowder
|$8.00
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
4 Smith St, Gloucester
|Clam Chowder
|$32.00
Our classic award winning New England chowder — full of fresh clams, red bliss potatoes, and a perfect blend of cream and herbs. Served with Westminster oyster crackers.
|Stuffed Clams
|$2.00
We combine some of New England’s best shellfish for this signature dish. Local clams and succulent sea scallops are chopped and mixed with bacon, bread crumbs, lobster cream and fresh herbs. Served on the half shell. We suggest 2-3 per person as an appetizer, or a half dozen per person as an entrée.
More about Tonno
Tonno
2 Main St, Gloucester
|Stew Clams
|$17.00
Clams stewed in a tomato broth with white beans and pancetta.