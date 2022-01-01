Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Gloucester

Go
Gloucester restaurants
Toast

Gloucester restaurants that serve clams

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$8.00
Clam chowder$8.00
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

4 Smith St, Gloucester

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$32.00
Our classic award winning New England chowder — full of fresh clams, red bliss potatoes, and a perfect blend of cream and herbs. Served with Westminster oyster crackers.
Stuffed Clams$2.00
We combine some of New England’s best shellfish for this signature dish. Local clams and succulent sea scallops are chopped and mixed with bacon, bread crumbs, lobster cream and fresh herbs. Served on the half shell. We suggest 2-3 per person as an appetizer, or a half dozen per person as an entrée.
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
Item pic

 

Tonno

2 Main St, Gloucester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stew Clams$17.00
Clams stewed in a tomato broth with white beans and pancetta.
More about Tonno
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mile Marker One

75 Essex Ave, Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CLAM CHOWDER$12.00
CLAM CHOWDER$12.00
More about Mile Marker One

Browse other tasty dishes in Gloucester

Cheese Pizza

Arugula Salad

French Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Mussels

Clam Chowder

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Gloucester to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rockport

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston