Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Gloucester

Go
Gloucester restaurants
Toast

Gloucester restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Azorean
Item pic

 

Topside Bistro

50 Rogers Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Double Battered Chicken Breast With Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tangy Honey Mustard Aioli on a Virgilios Bun
More about Topside Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Gloucester

Scallops

Octopus

Sirloin Steaks

Greek Salad

Turkey Bacon

Tuna Salad

Caesar Salad

Quiche

Map

More near Gloucester to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Rockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (637 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston