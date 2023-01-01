Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Gloucester
/
Gloucester
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Gloucester restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD
Azorean
133 Washington St., Gloucester
Avg 4.6
(1875 reviews)
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
More about Azorean
Topside Bistro
50 Rogers Street, Gloucester
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$19.00
Double Battered Chicken Breast With Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tangy Honey Mustard Aioli on a Virgilios Bun
More about Topside Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Gloucester
Scallops
Octopus
Sirloin Steaks
Greek Salad
Turkey Bacon
Tuna Salad
Caesar Salad
Quiche
More near Gloucester to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Rockport
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(637 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(66 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(222 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(757 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston