Fried scallops in Gloucester

Gloucester restaurants
Gloucester restaurants that serve fried scallops

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
fried scallops app.$18.00
More about Azorean
Main pic

 

The Lobster - 115 E. Main Street

115 E. Main Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRIED SCALLOP$23.00
lightly battered fried scallops served with tartar sauce.
More about The Lobster - 115 E. Main Street

