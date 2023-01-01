Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kale salad in
Gloucester
/
Gloucester
/
Kale Salad
Gloucester restaurants that serve kale salad
Happy Humpback Cafe
2 Lexington Ave, Gloucester
No reviews yet
Kale Salad
$11.99
Tuscan kale, toasted bread crumbs, bacon crumble, pickled red onions, grated parmesan, and buttermilk ranch
Side Kale Salad
$5.99
More about Happy Humpback Cafe
Oak to Ember
9 Rogers Street, Gloucester
No reviews yet
Kale Salad
$15.00
More about Oak to Ember
