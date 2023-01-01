Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Gloucester

Gloucester restaurants
Gloucester restaurants that serve kale salad

Happy Humpback Cafe

2 Lexington Ave, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$11.99
Tuscan kale, toasted bread crumbs, bacon crumble, pickled red onions, grated parmesan, and buttermilk ranch
Side Kale Salad$5.99
More about Happy Humpback Cafe
Oak to Ember

9 Rogers Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$15.00
More about Oak to Ember

