Mussels in Gloucester

Gloucester restaurants
Gloucester restaurants that serve mussels

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
Takeout
Portuguese Mussels$10.00
Mussels steamed in a tomato sauce with peppers, tomatoes and onions.
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar image

 

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar

64 Main Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$15.00
PEI Mussels, with Coconut Milk, Ginger, Shallots, Herbs, Wine Sauce & Grilled Bread
More about Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

4 Smith St, Gloucester

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$3.99
Sold by the Pound- Turner's mussels come from the pristine waters off Maine's Acadia National Park. Grown by a small company that uses revered European techniques, these mussels are larger with a higher meat content than the more common PEI rope grown mussels, with little to no grit. Because we work directly with the farm, Turner's mussels don't come out of the water until we order them.
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
Item pic

 

Tonno

2 Main St, Gloucester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$16.00
Prince Edward Island Mussels, stewed in tomato sauce, fennel, and shellfish stock. Finished with butter and herbs.
Mussels, Tomato, Fennel & Grilled Bread$75.00
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
More about Tonno
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mile Marker One

75 Essex Ave, Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SAUTÉED MUSSELS$18.00
sweet sausage, garlic, fennel, lemon, cream, grilled crostini
SAUTÉED MUSSELS$18.00
rope grown, sautéed with sweet sausage, garlic, fennel, lemon, cream, grilled crostini
More about Mile Marker One

