Mussels in Gloucester

Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
133 Washington St., Gloucester
|Portuguese Mussels
|$10.00
Mussels steamed in a tomato sauce with peppers, tomatoes and onions.
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
64 Main Street, Gloucester
|Mussels
|$15.00
PEI Mussels, with Coconut Milk, Ginger, Shallots, Herbs, Wine Sauce & Grilled Bread
Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
4 Smith St, Gloucester
|Mussels
|$3.99
Sold by the Pound- Turner's mussels come from the pristine waters off Maine's Acadia National Park. Grown by a small company that uses revered European techniques, these mussels are larger with a higher meat content than the more common PEI rope grown mussels, with little to no grit. Because we work directly with the farm, Turner's mussels don't come out of the water until we order them.
Tonno
2 Main St, Gloucester
|Mussels
|$16.00
Prince Edward Island Mussels, stewed in tomato sauce, fennel, and shellfish stock. Finished with butter and herbs.
|Mussels, Tomato, Fennel & Grilled Bread
|$75.00
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE