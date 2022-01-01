Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Gloucester

Gloucester restaurants
Gloucester restaurants that serve salmon

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Fillet$20.00
Boneless salmon topped with our traditional Molho Vilao sauce. Served with fish stuffing and baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil
Salmon Senape$24.00
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar image

 

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar

64 Main Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$27.00
Grilled Salmon with Veggie Quinoa, Topped with a Passion fruit Mango Sauce
More about Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
Willow Rest image

 

Willow Rest

1 Holly Street, Gloucester

Avg 4.5 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Bagel$10.99
More about Willow Rest
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

4 Smith St, Gloucester

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon -Atlantic$18.99
Canadian Atlantic Salmon Sold by the lb. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.
Smoked Salmon Spread$8.99
Perfect Dip for Crackers, Breads and More! Made with House smoked salmon, cream cheese, sour cream, Dijon, shallot, Worcestershire, lemon and spices.
Allergen Information
•\tFish (salmon and anchovy in worcestershire)
•\tMilk
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
Item pic

 

Tonno

2 Main St, Gloucester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$30.00
Fregola, succotash, fennel puree, frisee
More about Tonno
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mile Marker One

75 Essex Ave, Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SMOKED SALMON$15.00
More about Mile Marker One

