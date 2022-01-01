Salmon in Gloucester
Gloucester restaurants that serve salmon
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
133 Washington St., Gloucester
|Grilled Salmon Fillet
|$20.00
Boneless salmon topped with our traditional Molho Vilao sauce. Served with fish stuffing and baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil
|Salmon Senape
|$24.00
More about Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
64 Main Street, Gloucester
|Salmon
|$27.00
Grilled Salmon with Veggie Quinoa, Topped with a Passion fruit Mango Sauce
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
4 Smith St, Gloucester
|Salmon -Atlantic
|$18.99
Canadian Atlantic Salmon Sold by the lb. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.
|Smoked Salmon Spread
|$8.99
Perfect Dip for Crackers, Breads and More! Made with House smoked salmon, cream cheese, sour cream, Dijon, shallot, Worcestershire, lemon and spices.
Allergen Information
•\tFish (salmon and anchovy in worcestershire)
•\tMilk