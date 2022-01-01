Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Gloucester

Gloucester restaurants
Gloucester restaurants that serve scallops

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Casserole$24.00
Half pound of tender sea scallops baked in casserole and topped with our homemade cracker crumbs. Served with baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil and vegetable.
scallops lemon cream$28.00
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar image

 

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar

64 Main Street, Gloucester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sea Scallops$16.00
Seared Scallops with a Yucca Puree, Finished with Fruit Sauce
More about Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

4 Smith St, Gloucester

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Scallops$26.99
Sold in 1 lb packs: Our classic New England sea scallops are firm, succulent and delicious. All natural, dry packed with no water or preservatives added.
Scallop n Bacon Skewer$10.00
A skewer of 5 fresh North Atlantic sea scallops wrapped in bacon and parcooked for an easy at home preparation.
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

