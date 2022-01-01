Scallops in Gloucester
Gloucester restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
133 Washington St., Gloucester
|Scallop Casserole
|$24.00
Half pound of tender sea scallops baked in casserole and topped with our homemade cracker crumbs. Served with baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil and vegetable.
|scallops lemon cream
|$28.00
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
64 Main Street, Gloucester
|Sea Scallops
|$16.00
Seared Scallops with a Yucca Puree, Finished with Fruit Sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
4 Smith St, Gloucester
|Sea Scallops
|$26.99
Sold in 1 lb packs: Our classic New England sea scallops are firm, succulent and delicious. All natural, dry packed with no water or preservatives added.
|Scallop n Bacon Skewer
|$10.00
A skewer of 5 fresh North Atlantic sea scallops wrapped in bacon and parcooked for an easy at home preparation.