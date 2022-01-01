Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in Gloucester

Gloucester restaurants
Gloucester restaurants that serve sea scallops

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar image

 

Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar

64 Main Street, Gloucester

Sea Scallops$16.00
Seared Scallops with a Yucca Puree, Finished with Fruit Sauce
More about Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

4 Smith St, Gloucester

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Scallops$26.99
Sold in 1 lb packs: Our classic New England sea scallops are firm, succulent and delicious. All natural, dry packed with no water or preservatives added.
More about Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe

