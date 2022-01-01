Go
Toast

GLOW Sun Valley

Monday - Friday 9 am - 4 pm
Saturday - 10 am - 4 pm
208-725-0314

380 Washington Ave,Ste 105

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coconut Lime Noodle Bowl$16.00
Thai Kale Coconut Wrap$14.00
Creamy Kale Quinoa$15.00
Pure Celery
Vegan Burrito$16.00
Island Blend
Farmhouse Bowl$16.00
Locals Glow Bowl$16.00
Clean and Green
Morning Glory
See full menu

Location

380 Washington Ave,Ste 105

Ketchum ID

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi on Second

No reviews yet

Open nightly at 5:30 pm

IL Naso

No reviews yet

Modern Italian

Barrio75

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rickshaw

No reviews yet

A cozy, neighborhood restaurant serving creative, small plates inspired by the flavors of Southeast Asia and beyond. No reservations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston