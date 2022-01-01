Go Fish - Downtown
Serving the best of British comfort food!
Fish + Chips, Chicken + Chips and many other Chip Shop favourites!
24 Rehoboth Ave
Location
24 Rehoboth Ave
Rehoboth Beach DE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Pines Rehoboth Beach
The Pines modern tavern offers a winning combination of sensational interior design, a lively atmosphere, creative American cuisine, crafty cocktails and first-class customer service. The restaurant features a full farm-to-table menu in the dining room and a thoughtfully crafted lite fare menu upstairs in the lounge.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!
Cafe Reho
Located under the Henlopen Hotel on Rehoboth's boardwalk.
Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!