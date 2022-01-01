Go
Go! Go! Curry!

Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a hand breaded Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!

144 West 19th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
App Fried Gyoza Chicken (5pc)$7.95
5 pcs of fried chicken dumplings, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce.
Curry Rice
5oz of rice, homemade curry sauce, cabbage, and your choice of toppings.
Tofu Katsu
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Grand Slam$29.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Calpico$4.00
Japanese yogurt drink. The smooth flavor pairs well with Japanese curry. Choose from 5 flavors, original, strawberry, mango, lychee, or white peach.
Pork Katsu
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Pork Katsu
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Diet Coke (Can)$2.00
Can of diet coke
Location

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
