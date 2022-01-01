Go! Go! Curry!
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!
235 East 53rd Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
