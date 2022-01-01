Go! Go! Curry!

Go
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!

Popular Items

Pork Katsu
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Veggie Tempura
2 Tempura-fried veggie patties, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Home Run Fish$19.95
Rice, 1 sausage, fish katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Home Run Pork$18.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Tofu Katsu
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Gyoza Veggie$1.95
Sakura Chicken$19.99
235 East 53rd Street

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
