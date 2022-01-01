Go
Sushi & Japanese

Go! Go! Curry!

Popular Items

Pork Sausage (1 pc.)$3.00
Premium Kurobuta pork sausage.
Coke (Can)$2.00
Can of coca-cola
Shrimp (1 pc.)$3.45
Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Mochi$1.95
Chewy mochi rice cake filled with anko (sweet red bean filling). A popular snack in Japan!
Shredded Cheese$2.45
Shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
Diet Coke (Can)$2.00
Can of diet coke
Tartar Sauce$0.50
1oz. of Tartar Sauce
Side of Rice$2.45
More to love of our Koshihikari rice!
Hot Sauce
The exclusive House Recipe hot sauce bottle in all of our stores. Only available through Go! Go! Curry
Rakkyo$2.45
Pickled shallots. A sweet and crunchy taste that goes well with curry!

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

9889 Bellaire Blvd, Houston TX 77036

