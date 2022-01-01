Go
Go! Go! Curry!

Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!

Popular Items

Hot Sauce (Takeout)$0.50
Moshi Yuzu Drink$4.00
Refreshing sparkling soda with the flavor of Yuzu, a Japanese citrus fruit!
Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Fukujinzuke$2.45
Pickled Daikon radish. The most popular topping for curry in Japan, it's a sweet and crunchy taste that goes well with curry!
Calpico Mango$4.00
Japanese yogurt drink. The smooth flavor pairs well with Japanese curry. Choose from 5 flavors, original, strawberry, mango, lychee, or white peach(Original flavor shown in image).
Pork Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Location

231 Thompson Street

New York City NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
