Go Greek - Garden City

Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.

180 7th street

Popular Items

Pita$1.10
THE GREEK GODDESS Gyro$11.00
The Greek Goddess Gyro - Traditional Chicken, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Reta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, ,Cucumbers and topped with our Signature Go Sauce
THE STANDARD Gyro$11.00
The Standard Gyro - Gyro Meat, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes,, Red Onion and Homemade Tzatziki.
Power Bowl$13.10
Power Bowl - Chicken Kebab, Lemon Oregano, Brown Rice, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, topped with Signature GO Sauce
Greek Salad$11.00
Greek Salad - Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese,, Grape Leaves, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
Go Fries$7.60
+Tzatziki Sauce
Romaine Salad$13.10
Romaine Salad - Shredded Romaine, Chicken Kabob, Scallions, Fresh Dill, Feta Cheese with Mint Citrus Vinaigrette
Kebabs
Keto Salad$13.00
Keto Salad - Shredded Romaine, Pork Kabob, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Spicy Feta with Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
Location

Garden City NY

Garden City NY

Sunday11:45 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
