GO TO GREEK

Authentic Greek Food Prepared Fresh Daily! Come in and enjoy!

3025 E Main st • $$$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$4.99
Chicken Gyro$8.79
grilled marinated chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Gyro Platter$15.99
your choice of gyro meat served with a potato, greek salad, pita and tzatziki sauce
Falafel Sandwich$7.99
grilled marinated falafel croquettes w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Extra Pita$1.00
Greek Salad$10.99
romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, green peppers, and homemade Greek dressing
*GF**VEGETARIAN*
*VEGAN without the feta/dressing substituted for oil and vinegar*
Gyro$8.79
grilled marinated lamb & beef blend w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
Souvlaki Platter$15.99
your choice of souvlaki meat served with a potato, greek salad, pita and tzatziki sauce
Greek Rice Bowl$10.99
a nest of our classic Greek salad topped with a large scoop of our homemade rice pilaf
*GF**VEGETARIAN*
*VEGAN without the feta/dressing substituted for oil and vinegar*
Avgolemono Soup$5.99
A classic Greek soup made with egg, lemon, chicken, and orzo.
Delivery
Online Ordering

3025 E Main st

Cortlandt Manor NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
