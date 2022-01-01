Go
Goat Hill Pizza

Goat Hill - Potrero Offers Take-Out & Delivery.

PIZZA

300 Connecticut Street • $$

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)

Popular Items

XL Special Combo$41.25
salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, meatball, mushrooms, bell peppers, scallions, black olives, garlic
Large Half & Half Specialty
Medium Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$23.45
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Chef Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella
Greek Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, artichokes, kidney & garbanzo beans
Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$18.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Dinner Salad$8.00
mixed greens, black olives, kidney & garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
Large Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$28.45
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
XL Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$33.45
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Large Special Combo$35.45
salami, pepperoni, italian sausage, meatball, mushrooms, bell peppers, scallions, black olives, garlic
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

300 Connecticut Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
