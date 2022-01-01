Go
Goatocado Food Cart

Goatocado Mobile

1823 West Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Californian Quinoa Bowl$10.00
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado,served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula, and quinoa.
Location

1823 West Main St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
