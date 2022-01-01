Go
Main pic

GOATs Arena Sports Bar

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1710 FM423 Suite 1100

Frisco, TX 75034

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am

Location

1710 FM423 Suite 1100, Frisco TX 75034

Directions

Nearby restaurants

WB's kitchen + catering

No reviews yet

Celebrity Chef Crafted Seasonal Menu Meal Prep Plans Available
Gourmet Catering To Go

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

We Just Have Better Wings!

Slingin' Pizza

No reviews yet

At Slingin’ Pizza we’re all about delivering fresh handmade pizzas with a side of Good Vibes!!
🤙🏼🍕🫀 We make our dough fresh in house!!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

GOATs Arena Sports Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston