The Goblin Detroit

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

2547 Bagley Street

Detroit, MI 48216

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Miso Soup$3.00
miso broth - tofu & scallion
Salmon Roll$7.00
salmon - rice - nori
Firecracker Roll$14.00
shrimp tempura - cream cheese - crab stick - spicy mayo - eel sauce - rice - nori - baked & torched
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
spicy tuna - cucumber - avocado - rice -nori
Salmon Nigiri$3.00
one piece
Seaweed Salad$3.00
wakame - goma - sesame
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
shrimp tempura - cucumber - crab stick - rice - nori
Yellowtail + Scallion Roll$9.00
yellowtail - scallion - rice - nori
Alaska Roll$14.00
crab salad - avocado - salmon - spicy mayo - eel sauce - rice - nori - baked & torched
Crab Salad Roll$7.00
crab salad - avocado - rice - nori
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

2547 Bagley Street, Detroit MI 48216

Nearby restaurants

Supergeil

No reviews yet

Supergeil is inspired by the energy and food of Berlin’s Kreuzberg district. Not unlike Corktown, it is a neighborhood on the edge of center. It’s a multicultural place where artists, students, and Germany’s largest Turkish population live together.
The result is blocks of intense street art, Turkish bakeries, late night food stalls, and local watering holes serving German beer, and no matter what people get up to during the day, any good late night session ends with friends at a döner kebab stand. The döner is without a doubt the king of the Kreuzberg bar crawl.
So we are bringing our version of the Kreuzberg döner experience to Detroit and creating a place where you can begin and end your evening. Our cocktail menu pulls from the vibrant colors, spices and punchy flavors of the district. Our light and dark beer selection are a reference to the “branded” corner bars scattered throughout the neighborhood. Our food is diverse, direct and craveable.

