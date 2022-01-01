Go
Gochi Japanese Kitchen

Real Japanese Taste!

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

14195 West Colonial Drive • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Salad w/Ginger Dressing$3.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Crispy shrimp tempura, fish egg, cucumber, Japanese mayo & avocado.
Godzilla Roll$14.50
Spicy tuna, krab, avocado, cream cheese, fried in tempura batter & topped w/eel sauce.
Miso Soup$3.00
Tofu, scallions & seaweed.
Crunch Roll$9.00
Crispy shrimp tempura, avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce & Japanese mayo.
California Roll$6.50
Krab stick, cucumber, avocado.
Spicy Tuna Roll*$10.00
Seasoned spicy tuna, avocado.
Any Sauce$0.50
Veggie Roll$6.75
Garden fresh avocado, cucumber, asparagus & carrot.
Mexican Roll$9.00
Crispy shrimp tempura, jalapeno, Japanese mayo & avocado.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

14195 West Colonial Drive

Winter Garden FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
