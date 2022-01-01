Go
Goddess and The Baker

340 High Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with Grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. served with asiago-herb crackers.
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki. Served with toasted Naan bread.
Chicken Club$11.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon aioli, ciabatta
Chipotle Steak Wrap$11.99
Steak, lettuce, black beans, corn, avocado mash, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
Chicken Caprese$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
Chicken Gyro Naanwich$11.99
Chicken gyro, feta, greek salad and tzatziki on toasted Naan.
Southwest Salad$12.99
shredded romaine, black beans, tomato, corn, red bell pepper, shredded white cheddar, tortilla strips, chipotle buttermilk dressing
Location

340 High Street

Brookfield WI

Sunday8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
