Goddess And the Baker

Goddess and the Baker is a fast-casual, fun cafe with locations in the heart of Chicago and Brookfield, WI . We serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and, of course the best coffee around all day, every day. Our food is seriously good, our coffee is creative and delicious, and our culture is fun with a welcoming vibe. We are passionate about great food and service.

44 East Grand Ave

Popular Items

Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
Avocado Toast$9.99
sourdough, Cojeta cheese, smashed avocado, lemon, chili flakes
Sunrise Burrito$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla
Santa Monica Turkey$11.99
turkey, swiss, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon aioli, multigrain
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Chicken Club$11.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon aioli, ciabatta
Chicken Gyro Naanwich$11.99
Chicken gyro, feta, greek salad and tzatziki on toasted Naan.
Location

44 East Grand Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
