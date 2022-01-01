Go
Goddess and the Baker

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

33 S Wabash • $$

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Sandwich/Soup$11.99
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
Chicken Club$11.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon aioli, ciabatta
Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled Eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
Latte LARGE$4.89
16oz
Sunrise Burrito$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Avocado Toast$9.99
toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, chili flakes, arugula salad, sliced radish.
33 S Wabash

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
