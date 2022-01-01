Go
Goddess and the Baker

Goddess and the Baker is a fast-casual, fun cafe with locations in the heart of Chicago and Brookfield, WI . We serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and, of course the best coffee around all day, every day. Our food is seriously good, our coffee is creative and delicious, and our culture is fun with a welcoming vibe. We are passionate about great food and service.

225 N. Lasalle

Popular Items

Sunrise Burrito$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Chicken Club$11.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon aioli, ciabatta
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
Chicken Gyro Naanwich$11.99
Chicken Gyro, feta, Greek salad and tzatziki on toasted Naan bread.
Santa Monica Turkey$11.99
turkey, swiss, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon aioli, multigrain
Chicken Caprese SANDWICH$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
Southwest Salad$12.99
shredded romaine, black beans, tomato, corn, red bell pepper, shredded white cheddar, tortilla strips, chipotle buttermilk dressing
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Location

225 N. Lasalle

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
