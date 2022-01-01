Goddess Eggy's

Go
Goddess and the Baker is a fast-casual, fun cafe with locations in the heart of Chicago and Brookfield, WI . We serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and, of course the best coffee around all day, every day. Our food is seriously good, our coffee is creative and delicious, and our culture is fun with a welcoming vibe. We are passionate about great food and service.

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon & Egg Croissant$10.99
Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, smoked gouda and sambal aioli on a flaky croissant.
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce, sesame semolina.
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Southwest Salad$12.99
shredded romaine, black beans, tomato, corn, red bell pepper, shredded white cheddar, tortilla strips, chipotle buttermilk dressing
Santa Monica Turkey$11.99
turkey, swiss, avocado, arugula, tomato, lemon aioli, multigrain
Chicken Club$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and lemon aioli on ciabatta bread.
Chicken Caprese$11.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction on toasted bread.
Breakfast of the Goddess$10.99
Two Eggs any style, hash browns, toast and your choice of bacon, turkey bacon or sausage. Served with jam & butter.
Chicken Gyro Naanwich$11.99
Chicken gyro, greek salad and tzatziki on toasted Naan.
Sunrise Burrito$9.99
eggs, cheddar, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo in a whole wheat tortilla
Location

165 West Superior

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
