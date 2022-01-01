The Goddess And Grocer
Lovely Food + Wine
1127 North State St
Popular Items
Location
1127 North State St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Carmine's on Rush
A favorite among both Chicagoans and tourists, Carmine’s remains the place to see and be seen year after year. Carmine’s has available space for your abudanza, wedding reception, or all special occasions. Our passion for traditional Italian dishes has created our fine menu of tried and true classics sure to impress your pallet. Our signature sausage and peppers, jumbo stuffed mushrooms, famous fish salad, and tender chicken vesuvio will please even the most vivacious appetite. Carmine’s authentic pastas, savory lamb chops, veal saltimbocca, and mouthwatering New York Strip Steak prepared either vesuvio or italiano style are guaranteed favorites.
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
The Glunz Tavern
Come in and enjoy!