Godfrey's Caribbean Fusion

Fenian's Pub

Established in November 1996, Fenian’s Pub & Restaurant is locally owned and operated. We are dedicated to the celebration of Irish and Celtic heritage and history.

The name originates from the legendary band of warriors led by Finn McCool. Legend has it that Finn McCool was a giant of a man who possessed all the knowledge of the world. It is said that he lies sleeping beneath Dublin and will awake in Ireland’s most dire hour of need.

Fenian’s Pub & Restaurant is a full service, sit-down restaurant as well as your local neighborhood pub. We have a fine staff of bartenders, servers and cooks all dedicated to making your experience at Fenian’s fun and relaxed.

Slainte!

