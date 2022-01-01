Go
Godofredo's Pizzeria & Tap Room

A new take on brick oven-style pizzas with inspired salads, pastas, and 12 beers on tap. Enjoy a relaxed dining experience with a unique music entertainment ambiance. Be sure to stop in for gelato, macarons, and your favorite coffee pick-me-up. Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

209 E. Broadway St.

Popular Items

Pesto Grilled Cheese & Soup Special$10.00
Meatball Sub$10.00
Sliced meatballs topped with house red sauce and provolone cheese on a hoagie. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)
Buffalo Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions with ranch dressing, served on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)
Old Fashioned$8.00
The BEASt$14.00
Our legendary pepperoni pizza topped with mozzarella, a sweet sauce, and parmigiano-reggiano
Porky's Revenge$10.00
A mountain of our smoked in-house pulled pork covered in apple habanero bbq sauce served on our famous jalapeno bread with pickled onions and pickles
The Galveston$11.00
Smoked turkey, melted cheddar and jalapeno cheese, green onions, and ranch dressing, served on a jalapeno cheddar bun with jalapeno peppers. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)
Chicken and Bickell$10.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepperjack cheese with housemade ancho ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions, served on a jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with crispy chips (or upgrade to french fries for $3.00)
Hey Rizzo$18.00
Garlic oil base with our house smoked chorizo, mozzarella, poblano peppers, onions, sweet corn, scrambled eggs finished with our New Mexico Red sauce
BYOPie - Build Your Own Pizza$13.50
Choose your crust, sauce, meat, veggies, and cheese!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations

Location

209 E. Broadway St.

Cushing OK

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

