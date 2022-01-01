Go
Gofer Ice Cream High Ridge Rd

Gofer Ice Cream has been serving up smiles since 2003. We hope you enjoy our premium product and return often. Remember It’s Always a Good Day to… Gofer Ice Cream!

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

869 High Ridge Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Scoop Cup$6.29
Regular 6" Round Cake$24.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
Gourmet Regular 6" Round Cake$32.99
GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.
Medium 8" Round Cake$33.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 12 to 16 slices
Brownie Sundae (2 Scoops)$6.99
Raz Regular 12oz Size$6.29
Choose your Premium Gofer Soft Serve and mix in the topping of your choice. A Gofer Razzle is always a good choice!
1 Scoop Cup$4.98
Gofer Super Premium Hard Ice Cream. Made locally in small batches you will taste the difference.
Gofer Sundae Standard (2 Scoops 12oz)$6.51
Gofer's Standard Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top. You can also request your own flavors and toppings!
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

869 High Ridge Rd

Stamford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 7:30 pm
