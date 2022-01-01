Go
Toast

Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

522 E Putnam Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (101 reviews)

Popular Items

Raz Regular 12oz Size$6.29
Choose your Premium Gofer Soft Serve and mix in the topping of your choice. A Gofer Razzle is always a good choice!
Gourmet Medium 8" Round Cake$47.99
GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.
Hard Hand Dipped Pint$7.99
Hand Packed Super Premium Hard Serve Ice Cream!
Gourmet Large 10" Round Cake$59.95
GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.
Gourmet Regular 6" Round Cake$32.99
GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.
1 Scoop Cup$4.98
Gofer Super Premium Hard Ice Cream. Made locally in small batches you will taste the difference.
Shake Large Size (24oz)$6.75
The Gofer Milk Shake is custom blended per order old fashioned "multi-mixer" style. Adding the Ghiradelli Syrup results in a superior taste.
Medium 8" Round Cake$33.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 12 to 16 slices
Shake Small Size (16oz)$6.29
Spinkles$0.47
Sprinkles add more fun here
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

522 E Putnam Ave

Greenwich CT

Sunday1:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday1:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday1:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday1:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday1:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Post

No reviews yet

Serving the best pizza in Greenwich, CT since 1972, Pizza Post is a family run classic Italian style restaurant. Located on 522 East Putnam Avenue, we are conveniently located at the center of town.
We offer seated dinning with a bring your own alcohol policy as well as take-out for swift service. Come by and try the pizza that has been named best in Fairfield County by Best of the Gold Coast or enjoy something from the rest of our comprehensive menu, from panini to pasta.
Order online now, or call us at 203-661-0909 for take-out or questions.
Come in and enjoy!

Coast Seafood Restaurant - Cos Cob

No reviews yet

Take 15% off of your entire order from Toasttab.com with promo code "COAST". Please call us at 203-869-2339 to get your order confirmation after you place your order. Thank you !

Tomatillo Taco Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aux Delices

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston