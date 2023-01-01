Go
Gogi 1055 imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Gogi 1055

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1055 BARDSTOWN RD

LOUISVILLE, KY 40204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1055 BARDSTOWN RD, LOUISVILLE KY 40204

Directions

Gallery

Gogi 1055 image
Gogi 1055 image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fat Lamb
orange star4.7 • 1,100
2011 Grinstead Dr Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Flanagan's Ale House
orange star3.6 • 225
934 Baxter Ave. Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Ramsi's Cafe on the World
orange star4.5 • 2,330
1293 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
La Chasse
orange star4.6 • 1,211
1359 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Four Pegs Beer Lounge - 1053 Goss Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1053 Goss Avenue Louisville, KY 40217
View restaurantnext
Feast BBQ - Louisville
orange star4.3 • 1,579
909 E Market St Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in LOUISVILLE

The Fat Lamb
orange star4.7 • 1,100
2011 Grinstead Dr Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near LOUISVILLE

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Fern Creek

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Old Louisville

No reviews yet

NuLu

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

West Main

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Gogi 1055

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston