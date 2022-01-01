Go
Fast Casual Local Korean BBQ, specializing in Korean Rice Bowls. Come create a bowl of your favorite Korean food!

23 West 1st Street

Popular Items

8 Person Gogi Go! Pack$90.00
Our Gogi Go! Pack designed for 8 people!
Choice of Protein and Sauces!
Comes with Steam Rice, Japchae, Kimchi Fried Rice, Shredded Cabbage, Kimchi, Cucumber Kimchi, Butter Corn, Soy Braised Potatoes, and choice of Pickled Pepeprs or Pickled Daikon!
Comes with Gogi Sauce and choice of other sauces!
Mandoo
A side order of our Mandoo!
Korean Fried Chicken
A side order of our Korean Fried Chicken!
Gluten-Free!
Kimchi Hushpuppies$5.00
6 piece order of our Kimchi Hushpuppies.
Vegan/Vegeterian
Light Bowl$7.00
Our lighter option, with choice of Base, Protein, Toppings, Sauce, and Garish! Completely customizable for you!
2-Protein Combo
Choose 2 item choices in your bowl
Kimchi Fried Rice$5.00
A side of our Kimchi Fried Rice
Side Banchan
8oz Cup of your favorite Topping!
Regular Bowl/Burrito$14.00
Our Regular size bowl or burrito! A larger portion to make sure you are full and satisfied with your meal! Choose your Base, Proteins, Toppings, Sauce, and Garnish. Completely customized for you!
Stubborn Soda$1.95
16oz from our Stubborn Soda Fountain
Location

23 West 1st Street

Edmond OK

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
