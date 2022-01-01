Our Gogi Go! Pack designed for 8 people!

Choice of Protein and Sauces!

Comes with Steam Rice, Japchae, Kimchi Fried Rice, Shredded Cabbage, Kimchi, Cucumber Kimchi, Butter Corn, Soy Braised Potatoes, and choice of Pickled Pepeprs or Pickled Daikon!

Comes with Gogi Sauce and choice of other sauces!

