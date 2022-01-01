Go
Toast

Gogi Go!

Korean BBQ in a bowl! Locally owned. Come in for a completely customizable experience!

1325 N Walker Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Regular Bowl/Burrito$14.00
Our Regular size bowl or burrito! A larger portion to make sure you are full and satisfied with your meal! Choose your Base, Proteins, Toppings, Sauce, and Garnish. Completely customized for you!
2-Protein Combo
Choose 2 item choices in your bowl
Mandoo
A side order of our Mandoo!
Korean Fried Chicken
A side order of our Korean Fried Chicken!
Gluten-Free!
Samanco Chocolate$3.00
Ice Cream Sandwhich! Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Syrup!
Kimchi Queso Tots$8.50
Our Kimchi Queso, served over some crispy tater tots
Stubborn Soda$1.95
16oz from our Stubborn Soda Fountain
Kimchi Hushpuppy$5.00
Charred Green Onion Miso Soup$3.00
8oz Cup of our housemade soup!
Light Bowl$7.00
Our lighter option, with choice of Base, Protein, Toppings, Sauce, and Garish! Completely customizable for you!
See full menu

Location

1325 N Walker Ave

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Collective - Okie Pokie

No reviews yet

We wanted to bring you fresh made to order poke bowls in a fast and convenient way. Think of poke as the next generation of sushi -- fresh fish cuts with custom rice and salad bowls. So whether you’re a first timer needing a little guidance or a poke pro --we’d love to see you! Come in and enjoy!

Phillmeup Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mozz & Mari's Pizza Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Evolve the Burger (The Collective)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston