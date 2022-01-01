Go
Gogi Yogi

Korean Steakhouse & Bar with BBQ table top grilling and All You Can Eat option in the Shaw / U Street Corridor, Washington DC. Happy Hour, Patio and Late Night. Geonbae!

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

1921 8th Street NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (1891 reviews)

Popular Items

Corn Cheese 콘 치즈$7.50
Baked corn and cheese casserole GF
Galbi 갈비 Marinated Short Rib$27.75
Pajeon 파전$12.50
Crispy seafood and veggie pancake w. korean red pepper-soy dipping sauce
Bibimbap 비빔밥$15.50
Rice bowl w. banchan & runny egg; choice of brisket, pork, chicken, or veggies
Onion Rings 양파튀김$9.50
Lightly battered fried onions served w. spicy dipping sauce
Japchae 잡채$10.50
Savory sweet potato glass noodles w. sauteed mixed seasonal veggies GF
Korean BBQ Wings 양념치킨$13.50
Twice fried chicken wings w. homemade sweet and spicy glaze
Bulgogi 불고기 Marinated Ribeye$23.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
Beef Brisket 차돌박이 Thinly shaved GF$22.75
Served with complementary banchans and sticky rice
Mandu 만두$9.50
Deep fried vegetarian or meat dumplings w. red pepper-soy dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1921 8th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
