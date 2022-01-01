Go
Gold Camp Cafe

Locally owned and operated cafe offering fresh eats and fabulous coffee beverages

333 E. Bennett Ave

Popular Items

Macarons$1.75
A French favorite!
Flavors include:
Chocolate, Coffee, Lemon, Pistachio, Raspberry, and Vanilla
*Availability may vary*
Chipotle Chicken Avocado Panini$12.00
Focaccia bread stuffed with pulled chicken, Swiss cheese, chipotle ranch, arugula, avocado, red onion & roasted red peppers
Steak and Sharp Cheddar Panini$12.00
Roast beef, sharp white cheddar, creamy horseradish, red onions, and Arugula grilled perfectly together in a hoagie roll
White Chocolate Mocha
Our Civitas blend espresso is combined white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, then topped off with sweetened whipped cream
Iced Shaken Espresso
Our Civitas blend espresso lightly sweetened and shaken with ice. We finish this delicious deeply flavorful beverage with a splash of whole milk
Fresh Squeezed Flavored Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade infused with your favorite flavor
Chicken Pesto Panini$11.00
Grilled sourdough bread, pesto mayo, pulled chicken, spinach, tomato, and provolone cheese
Sausage & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich$5.25
Toasted English muffin with egg, breakfast sausage, and white cheddar cheese
Caramel Macchiato
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle
Iced Black Tea
Freshly brewed iced black tea
Location

333 E. Bennett Ave

Cripple Creek CO

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
