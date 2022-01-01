Go
Gold Marquess

Authentic Chinese cuisine and dim sum made every day.

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

8525 Pines Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Crab Rangoons (8)$8.90
Soup Dumpling (4)$5.30
Lo Mein$12.90
Shrimp Dumpling$5.30
Steamed BBQ Pork Bun$4.50
Crispy Shrimp Ball$5.30
Siu Mai$5.30
Special Fried Rice
Crispy Wings (8)$10.90
Shrimp and Chive Dumpling$5.30
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

8525 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

