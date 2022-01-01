Go
GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW

A friendly place to gather!

3211 Coors Blvd SW Suite H1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gold Street pick Five 14"$17.00
Pick your favorite FIVE toppings to create YOUR ultimate pizza
House Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, bell peppers, baby carrots, red onions, cucumber, cherry tomato, egg, cheese, croutons
CYO 9"$9.00
Create your OWN pizza
Wings 1/2 Order$8.00
5 Traditional wings
Wings Full Order$16.00
10 Traditional wings
CYO Calzone$11.00
12" FRESHLY made dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese with the option of pizza sauce, butter base or garlic butter base and your choice of toppings served with ranch and marinara
Full House Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, bell peppers, baby carrots, red onions, cucumber, cherry tomato, egg, cheese, croutons
Gold Street Pick Five 9"$11.00
Pick your favorite FIVE toppings to create YOUR ultimate pizza
Gold Deluxe 14"$17.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion, black olives
CYO 14"$13.00
Create your OWN pizza
Location

3211 Coors Blvd SW Suite H1

Albuquerque NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

