Gold Bar Louisville

Come kick it.

SANDWICHES • GRILL

1601 Story Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$5.00
Single patty
Basket Of Fries$4.00
Gold Wings$5.00
House smoked wings, fried to perfection
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1601 Story Ave

Louisville KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
